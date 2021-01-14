WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some in Westfield are without power due to broken utility poles.
Westfield Gas and Electric reports that the broken pole at Prospect Street Extension and Montgomery Road has led to the "large outage" in the area.
Crews are working to restore service soon, but they will be working through the night to install new poles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.