Photo provided by Westfield Gas and Electric

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some in Westfield are without power due to broken utility poles.

Westfield Gas and Electric reports that the broken pole at Prospect Street Extension and Montgomery Road has led to the "large outage" in the area.

Crews are working to restore service soon, but they will be working through the night to install new poles.

