WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Public Schools has partnered with the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to initiate the district's 'Test and Stay' program.
The new program, which launched Monday, provides COVID-19 testing to symptomatic students who have consent from a parent or guardian.
Students who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 in school can receive a rapid COVID-19 test and get their results within 15 minutes. If they test negative and their symptoms are mild, they will be allowed to stay in school.
DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the new program is put in place to keep more students in classrooms.
"...And to date, because of this program, we have already saved over 35,000 school days for kids that would have been outside of school had we not had this program," Riley explained.
Riley adds that Massachusetts is a leader in the nation for school testing.
