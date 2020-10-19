WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Public School District will begin Phase 2 of its hybrid learning model on Monday.
During this phase, Special Education students and Level 1 & 2 English Language Learners will return to school every day.
Kindergarten, 1st, 5th, 7th and 9th grade students will be split into two cohorts and will return to school for in-person learning every other week.
According to Westfield Public Schools superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, teachers have been provided with a toolbox of templates to ensure they are able to meet with remote students throughout the week and support new learning.
Under the simultaneous instruction template, teachers will conduct their classes simultaneously to both in-person and remote students.
Under the parallel instruction template, teachers will teach lessons to in-person students for half of the class. Those lessons will then be recorded so remote students can view them during their scheduled class. With remaining class time, teachers will monitor student work.
Under the small group instruction template, teachers will meet with small groups of students both in-person and remotely to provide direct instruction. The meetings will last between 15 and 20 minutes.
Westfield Public Schools superintendent added that there is no official guide for the implementation of a hybrid model and teaching styles may vary by lesson and by grade level.
All students in grades 2, 3, 4, 8, 11 and 12 are expected to return to school every other week starting November 2nd, upon approval of the School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.