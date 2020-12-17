WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Superintendent of Westfield Public Schools has announced students will be moving to full remote learning.

This starts Friday, December 18th and will go through Monday, January 18, 2021.

"We will return to Phase 3 for students on Tuesday, January 19, 2021," says Superintendent, Stefan Czaporowski.

In a message sent out to parents and families within the school district Thursday afternoon, Czaporowski explained it 'was a very difficult decision to make' and that it was after 'much deliberation' with the City's Health Department and the School Committee.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported on December 10th the communities that were in the red zone as far as the number of COVID-19 positive cases go, and Westfield was one of the 15 in western Mass. considered at a high-risk level.

The latest DPH public health report is expected to be released later today.

