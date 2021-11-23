WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Public Schools have experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.
In an effort to stop the spread, the Westfield Department of Public Health recommended that the school postpone or adjust events outside of school where a large number of people were expected to gather in a confined space.
Officials said that it is important to keep schools open.
In a statement, Westfield Public Schools said, in part:
“Unlike last year, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has determined that remote learning days will not count toward time on learning. These days must be added to our district calendar to ensure that students are physically present in school for 180 days.”
Westfield will be expanding their test and stay program on December 6th.
