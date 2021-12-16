WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Westfield's indoor mask mandate was reinstated by the Health Department Thursday night. It is active on Monday.
There was mixed reaction in Westfield from residents that spoke out at Thursday's City Council meeting.
"I think you have to consider what everyone else here has said they’re not out of their minds the science is not wrong it shows that masks are not effective and it is a form of control and I'm concerned that a lot of this is almost reminiscent of Nazi Germany trying to control the people," said a Westfield resident.
In a 9 to 4 vote, councilors approved a motion to request mask information and data from the Board of Health on the effectiveness of masks on COVID-19 transmission and the emergency they're citing to implement a mask mandate.
"This is government overreach, i don't feel they've met the obligations of the law that they referenced chapter 111 Section 31. First clause in that says 'make reasonable health regulations.' They haven't defined this as Clausonable yet," said Dave Flaherty, Westfield City Councilor at Large.
The request is now referred to the Mayor's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.