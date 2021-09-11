WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Caledonian Pipe Band led the procession to start the Sons of Erin Annual Remembrance, honoring three Westfield residents who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, Tara Shea Creamer, Dan Trant, and Brian Murphy.
Members of their families, along with dozens of other people were on hand to hear from speakers that included Mayor Don Humason, Congressman Richard Neal, and State Senator John Velis.
At the center of this service is a brick and granite memorial and stone bench with the names of the Westfield victims engraved on them.
Sons of Erin member Pat Murphy, a bricklayer, built the memorial and organizes this 9/11 remembrance every year.
“It seems like it only happened a few months ago, time does fly. Exactly the same. We were just saying that, I think Mary Trant and Jim Shea are looking down on us this day,” Murphy said.
Murphy referring to Tara Shea Creamer’s father Jim and Dan Trant’s mother Mary.
Velis also urging people to not only remember September 11 but also September 12, 2001, when all Americans came together, something that he says we need now, more than ever, with our country so divided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.