WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- According to Westfield Gas and Electric, they say they expect their crews will be out restoring services for the next 24 to 48 hours.
Tropical Storm Isaias put its spin on the whip city whipping down trees, branches, and power lines.
On Westfield’s Southampton Road, strong winds were snapping and splintering the utility poles.
“One by one like dominoes the power lines all went down,” one resident said.
The employees of the Dollar General on that road took a video right before they started running back into the store for safety.
“When you see something like this happen, what’s going through your mind? Tornado, Wizard of Oz, that whole deal,” a resident said.
On Hillside Road, a viewer sent Western Mass News a video of a damaged tree pressing on power lines.
Another homeowner in the area said it took twenty minutes for the branches to turn into a serious hazard.
“It caught on fire,” said Dan Whalley of Westfield. “We saw the transformer blow and then we called 911 at that point because it was a little more serious than just the road being blocked.”
People on Malone Avenue emerged from their houses to find they had more than just strewn branches.
High wires were tugged down to the ground leaving residents without power while the pavement was pulled upwards by the roots of this tree laying on top of a house.
“There’s a lot of trees on the street that are ancient,” said Tom Stone of Westfield.
This next-door neighbor said crews came through earlier in the week taking down decaying trees possibly saving his home from the same fate.
“I’m pretty sure a couple of good size branches would either be on his truck or the top of my porch the way the wind was blowing,” he said.
Several traffic lights were also out in the city and officers were directing traffic.
Across the state, Gov. Charlie Baker expects morning commutes will be delayed, so leave plenty of time to get wherever you need to go Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.