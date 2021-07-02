WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flash flooding from overnight in Westfield receded by Friday morning, but it left behind damage to homes and property.
“All around. it was full of water,” said Arier Torres.
Torres said he couldn’t believe how fast East Bartlett Street filled with water during Westfield’s flash flooding Thursday night. Others were caught in the rain, like Luke Felsentreger, who was working on a house in the area.
“Tried to get out of here, you know, the way O normally go and I realized the puddle was deeper than I assumed, so the car got flooded, stalled out,” Felsentreger noted.
Western Mass News is getting answers. We reached out the head of the city’s flood control commission for more insight on why the downtown flooded so much. Albert Giguere, Jr. told us the flood system was overwhelmed until the city turned on the flood control pump station.
Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Don Maher confirmed a lot of rain came down in a short period of time.
“We were seeing a downpour that basically developed over the Westfield area, didn’t move for a good 60 to 90 minutes, and was producing rainfall rates of anywhere from three to five inches per hour,” Maher explained.
Maher said in this type of flooding, the water quickly recedes once the rain moves out, but the damage left behind is lasting longer than just a few hours.
“I got work to do. I work every day, so I got to get it running before it’s sits in the shop for a week at a time,” Felsentreger said.
