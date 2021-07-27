WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two large scale power outages are happening in Westfield on Tuesday night.
Western Mass News crews are on scene on East Mountain Road and report that the street is closed to traffic. Police are on the scene as well as crews working to clean up the damage and determine the root cause of the outage.
Our crews said power is out from West Springfield on Route 20 all the way into Westfield.
According to Westfield Gas and Electric, the outages include East mountain Road and Holyoke Road as well as all adjacent streets to Union Street. Crews are responding to assess and resolve as quickly as possible.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, 74 percent of Westfield residents are without power.
