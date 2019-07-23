WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Contaminated water in the city of Westfield has had residents concerned for years.
The city has been working to find a solution to fix the issue moving forward, but the question remains: how has the water impacted the health of residents?
It's an issue Western Mass News has been following from the beginning and, tonight, residents are beginning to get answers at a public information meeting that just began.
The meeting is hosted by the Agency for Toxic Substance and Disease Registry, in partnership with the Center for Disease Control.
They’re unveiling new information about a nationwide study.
They believe the contaminated water is linked to a specific firefighting foam that was used at Air Force bases around the country, including Barnes National Air Force base.
That is why federal agencies have chosen Westfield to be a part of a this study.
"ATSDR is taking a lead position in the study of PFAS in drinking water, and this study is the first step in this work. We’re going to assess exposures to PFAS through drinking waters in communities across the country. We’ve selected eight communities, based on scientific criteria, and we’re here in Westfield today as the kickoff for the first side of the first part of the study," Dr. Christopher Reh, Director of ATSDR, tells us.
They tell Western Mass News that, starting tomorrow, roughly 400 residents will begin receiving letters in the mail telling them they have been randomly selected to participate in the study.
To be considered for the study, you must be a resident of North Westfield, three years or older, and you must be willing to give a blood and urine sample, as well as fill out a questionnaire with general questions about your health.
They tell us, in order for the study to progress towards answers, they desperately need residents to agree to be tested.
They anticipate testing will begin sometime this Fall.
That meeting just began at the Westfield Intermediate School on Southampton Road and runs until 8:00 tonight.
If you want to know more about this study and possibly participate, they strongly suggest you stop by.
