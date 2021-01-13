WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents of Westfield have reached out to Western Mass News and said their recent water bills have been higher than normal, and they want to know why.
"It was an extremely hot summer, drought conditions, lot of irrigation, [and] people calling with concerns. You know 98 percent of those have been irrigation related. They used a lot of water to irrigate their property," explained Acting Director of Westfield Public Works Francis Cain.
Cain told Western Mass News he knows residents saw higher water bills last month.
He said if a resident's water bill seemed a little high, it’s likely because they used more water than usual.
Cain also said the first thing they’ll do to help someone figure it out is to look at their past quarterly water consumption and see if it’s consistent with their current usage, then officials run an hourly report.
"Are they continue using water? Small amounts, but if it’s over a 24 period, and there doesn't seem to be any stop in the usage of water, which is indicative of a leak. A toilet, a faucet, whatever, a garden hose got left running," he said.
Cain told Western Mass News they bill quarterly, so those who got a bill from a time frame like July through September may have a higher water bill using more water in the summer.
The first thing he would suggest if the resident's bill still seems a little too high is to check for a leak. If that’s not the case, his advice is to reach out to the Westfield Public Works Department, and they will help them figure out what’s going on.
"No one has ever had their water shut off in the city of Westfield. So people have this, ‘Oh my god, I can't pay my water bill.’ No, the water was never shut off. For anybody for lack of payment, we always work with the person on that," he added.
