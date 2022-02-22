WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A public meeting was held virtually Tuesday night to discuss the potential extension of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail.
It was the third meeting held on the topic.
It has been a project that is not going over well with everyone, especially those who live near the proposed route.
The extension would run from Women’s Temperance Park North to Southampton Road.
“There’s a number of things that are in the way,” one community member said Tuesday night. “There's obstacles such as the Essex Railroad, such as I-90 interstate highway.”
The city’s contracted consultant Toole Design pitched three routes at a previous meeting:
A, which would run up Montgomery Street near Westfield High School through the area around the Powdermill and Armbrook Dams then exit onto Southampton Road by the elementary schools.
B, which would follow Pioneer Valley Railroad tracks to I-90 then follow route A.
And C, which would follow Union Street then cut east to Springdale Road, up Industrial Parkway to the MassDOT multi-rail trail.
The PVRR said that route B was not feasible, and route C was mostly on road.
Route A is now the preferred choice with 83% of resident voters at the last meeting voting in favor of the route, saying it is more scenic, seemed safer, and had connections to city schools.
However, there are still some who are not on board.
“I’d be scared to death taking a young kid on the bike trail going up Montgomery Street,” one resident said.
Many people who spoke out at Tuesday night's meeting said that they are concerned about traffic and speed on Montgomery Street, citing a seven year old who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on the street back in 2013.
“You have a lot of dump trucks that go through there from the quarry,” said another resident. “You're going to have a potential escape route for people who already go on their dirt bikes. The crime has increased in this area, so you're building it in the wrong place.”
City officials said that they want to work with the public to find a solution.
“The city is not going to pursue a trail through the neighborhood until at least 50% of the neighborhood supports it,” they said.
Toole Design officials said that they would not be looking to change Kittredge Drive, but rather add slight touches like markers. They also said that this is not a done deal, and discourse will continue on this route as this trail extension is a multi-year process.
Log In
