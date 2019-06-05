BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials report that a Westfield restaurant chain will have to pay back pay to 147 workers, as well as fines, following an investigation into wage and hour laws.
The Mass. Attorney General's office said Wings Over and its owner, Harold Tramazzo, will pay $114,802 in restitution and fines for failing to pay wages in a timely manner.
The state's investigation began after they said their office received complaints alleging wage violations for Wings Over delivery drivers.
Authorities reportedly found that the drivers were not reimbursed for mileage, even though they had to make deliveries with their own vehicles. Those drivers were were underpaid up to $8,700 for mileage expenses, according to the A.G.'s office.
The A.G.'s office explained that under state law, most workers must be paid all wages owed within six days after the end of a pay period and that direct and indirect deductions are limited by statute and case law. They added that requiring employees to drive their own vehicles and not reimbursing them for mileage expenses - which the state considers an indirect deduction - is not allowed under the law.
Those impacted workers will be receiving an average of $844 in restitution.
“Our laws ensure that every employee in Massachusetts is paid fairly. We are pleased that this business has agreed to pay workers the wages they are owed," Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.
The A.G.'s office noted that Wings Over cooperated with the investigation and has come into compliance.
