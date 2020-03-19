WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During these trying times when many families are starting to get worried about putting food on the table...
The Westfield Boys & Girls Club is helping to make sure local children in need are fed.
Within hours of the announcement that schools were shutting down, the staff jumped into action and now provide hundreds of dinners in a new and unique drive-through service.
The signs are up and the drive-through is open at the Westfield Boys & Girls Club.
Grab and go brown bag dinners are now available at the club on West Silver Street...for families who need help during these uncertain times.
When schools closed Monday...Westfield Boys & Girls Club CEO, Bill Parks told Western Mass News that staff here jumped into action and started serving grab and go dinners on Tuesday.
"We served 80 the first day, 130 the second day and then there were some inquiries about other locations in the city," Parks said.
Word of the program is starting to spread...
Parks told us, they are opening four other locations to help serve the demand.
"They're in this pandemic right now and I think everyone is at risk and needs help. We don't know what's going to happen hour to hour or day to day and to be able to come by and grab a meal and save you something that you can put toward something else in your budget...we feel good that we can offer that," Parks explained.
Beth Renaudette's staff is working with the Westfield School District.
The schools are providing breakfast and lunch...
"We're doing a snack as well...," Renaudette noted.
The Boys and Girls Club...filling that need for dinner.
"It's amazing to see the smiles and gratitude. It's a hard time right now and its a hard time for everybody. It's about getting out, taking a ride and enjoying a meal," Renaudette said.
The Boys and Girls Club already provides a meal program during the summer...serving some 500 kids.
So this isn't their first rodeo, but the feeling this time around for parents is true appreciation.
"People driving up saying thank you so much for what you're doing, you know, you hear god bless you and your staff...and you know, the staff appreciates that," Renaudette noted.
The Boys and Girls Club of Westfield serves children ages 2-to-18 but is working to expand that.
For a look at locations and times of the grab and go dinners, you can click here.
