SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Contaminated water traced to firefighting foam used at Barnes Air National Guard Base has residents worried about potential health impacts.
On Monday, Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan held a press conference to update the public on how restoration efforts are going.
Perfluorinated carbons, better known as PFAS, have been a concern for Westfield residents for years.
In 2013, the EPA first saw signs of PFAS in well-water around Westfield. However, amounts were below the level of concern.
After retesting in 2015, they saw higher levels of the compound and decided to stop using certain wells in the northern side of Westfield.
Over the past four years, the city has conducted several tests and has played a major role in PFAS research across the nation.
According to Sullivan, they are seeing positive results.
"My ultimate goal is the residents understand that what the city is doing is working. It's working as engineered and we're actually the envy of a lot of cities and town across the country for what we started and what were going to accomplish at the end of this," Sullivan added.
Right now, Sullivan said the negative test results are coming from Well 2. That is where the city has a temporary filter in place to remove the carbon from the water.
The next phase of restoration will be focused on Wells 7 and 8. Construction on the wells is currently underway and they expect the project to be completed by next summer.
