WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cities and towns across the state are seeing an increase of positive coronavirus cases.
One of those being the City of Westfield.
Western Mass News spoke with Mayor Don Humason about the spike
There are 20 new cases of the coronavirus here in Westfield since Friday.
Those numbers are being posted daily on the city's website.
"46 confirmed cases at this point," Mayor Humason said.
There are currently more than 3 dozen cases of COVID-19 in Westfield and that's up from the 26 cases reported on Friday.
He told Western Mass News the new numbers may be nerve-racking for community members but he wants to be transparent about whats going on.
"Our goal is to make sure that ass cases happen and affirmative positive cases are found we put out that information every day so our numbers are accurate they are pretty much up-to-date we release him every morning at 10 o’clock," Mayor Humason said.
He told Western Mass News there are about 41,000 people living and working in Westfield and the city's health department is working to contain the spread.
"Up to this point our public nurses have been doing the information in the background checking that they do the interviews that they have with the patients with the families," Mayor Humason explained.
That means each person with a confirmed case has been asked many questions like who they have been in contact with and where they have gone.
"We don’t have any clusters yet so it’s not like all the cases are in one place and i’m not sure if that’s good or bad but if they were all in one area be easily contained, but Westfield is a big city with a lot of area and we’re kind of spread out so these cases are kind of all over the place they are not in one neighborhood anyone apartment complex or anyone business," Mayor Humason explained.
He said now he hopes people will take the threat of COVID-19 more seriously.
"I think any positive cases are concerning but we want to make people sure that this is serious so i think when the numbers were really low people weren’t paying attention and they weren’t taking this as seriously as i probably should, but we are telling everyone to follow the protocol," Mayor Humason explained.
And finally the mayor urges everyone to continue social distancing and washing your hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.