WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 2,400 families participated in a survey about going back to school in Westfield.
Monday night, the city's Public School Committee will vote in favor of one of two items -- to start school fully remote or go with a hybrid learning model.
While Monday was scheduled to be the state's deadline for school plans, officials pushed the date back to Friday, Aug. 14.
Officials said 516 preliminary plans were submitted across Massachusetts and were reviewed for consistency.
The state is asking for much more information by Friday, including more than just baseline safety measures.
They also want a deeper analysis of each district's feasibility study.
Now the Westfield School District said one challenge they face is the need to revise their plan as guidance changes. This is as a report by the Academy of Pediatrics found nearly 100,000 children in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July. The deadline to submit a draft plan got extended last week. School districts in Massachusetts have until the end of the week to submit a draft plan.
"Tonight’s meeting we will be presenting the plan,” Westfield Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said. “We are also going to be hearing from the director of the city of Westfield Health Department on what his recommendation would be for the school year. It is very likely and probable the School Committee will be voting on a hybrid learning model or a remote learning model for our students for the 2020-21 school year".
The meeting starts at 5:30 Monday night and they plan to submit the draft reopening plan to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by the Friday deadline.
“Very soon, we are going to be sending a survey to our parents. More of an enrollment verification survey to determine if we were to go to a hybrid model,” the superintendent said. “If some students would prefer to still do only remote learning or if they want a hybrid model, what might that look like for them? And if they need transportation. And if they need technology.”
