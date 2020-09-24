WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As some schools across western Massachusetts start phasing back into the classroom, parents are reaching out to our hotline asking what exactly ‘deep cleaning’ is and who determines that a facility is successfully cleaned.
“They’re sanitizing and disinfecting the building day and night…the high touch areas of the building,” said Christopher Rogers, administrator of student interventions and safety for Westfield Public Schools.
Rogers detailed what goes into keeping their facilities clean.
Westfield is using a phased-in hybrid model. As of right now, Phase 1A has students at Westfield Technical Academy back in person in two cohorts.
“We’re doing our best to leave no stone unturned,” Rogers explained.
Your School Authority is getting answers on exactly what that means after John Czach sent a message to our School Authority email asking what ‘deep cleaning’ entails.
“We have protocols we use every day,” Rogers noted.
Those protocols are based off of guidance from the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, and the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“We did come up with protocols based off the guidance that makes sense to us, that’s manageable, and we can do with staffing and products we have to keep the building safe,” Rogers added.
Rogers told Western Mass News they amped up cleaning and are focusing on high touch areas.
“Light switches, phones, desks, tables, chairs, railings, entry exit ways, bathrooms, sinks…the things people are going to touch all the time are being done multiple times throughout the day,” Rogers said.
There’s also an ongoing cleaning schedule that never stops.
“Custodians also using electrostatic sprayers with EPA-registered products to do that thorough deep clean, thorough disinfect…end of each school day, buildings done and prepared for the following day,” Rogers said.
Western Mass News is also told one custodian is professionally trained on deep cleaning and then trains other staff.
Rogers told us that he, along with the maintenance head, building custodians, and school administrators determine if a school is clean enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.