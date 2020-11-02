WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, the Westfield Public School system begins Phase 3 of its reopening plan.
This comes as the city is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Although the city of Westfield is considered high risk and in the red zone by the state, the district has decided to carry on with bringing students back to the classroom.
Over 50 cases were diagnosed last week.
To remind you of the school system's phased approach of bringing students back for in-person learning, two weeks ago, students in kindergarten and grades 1, 5, 7, and 9 began coming back to school every other week with their designated cohorts.
Phase 2 also included special education programs.
Starting today, students in grades 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 will join them in the same model of learning, coming for in-person learning either on the 'A' or 'B' week depending on their cohort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.