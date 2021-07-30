WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--New school mask guidance for the fall was released Friday in Massachusetts. The state now says face coverings are strongly recommended for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Western Mass News checked in to see how this will impact back-to-school plans in Westfield, where their first day is exactly a month from Friday.

"Even if you’re vaccinated you can still get it," said Ben Surprise, a Westfield parent.

Ben Surprise has a 15-year-old daughter going into her sophomore year at Westfield High School.

He told Western Mass News that she is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wears her mask on and off, depending on when she feels most comfortable.

"This variant is pretty bad from what I understand," said Surprise.

However, during the upcoming 2021 school year she may not have to wear a face-covering in the classroom if the city follows the latest guidance released Friday, by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

They now strongly recommend all students in kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks indoors, except students with medical or behavioral needs.

They also recommend unvaccinated staff in all grades and unvaccinated students in seventh grade and above to wear face coverings indoors.

As for students who are vaccinated, they can remain unmasked. The final call is up to individual communities.

Gov. Charlie Baker, firm on his decision Friday, students will not return to remote or hybrid learning this fall.

"We fully expect cities and towns to make adjustments to do what's right for their specific school districts. But one things' clear, all schools in all districts must be open school to make adjusts, school must be open every day to every student no matter what," said Gov. Baker

Stefan Czaporowski, the superintendent for the Westfield School District told Western Mass News they were granted a waiver by the state to allow some students to participate virtually.

"I just think it’s really smart on our end to be prepared for anything can happen, because I don’t think anyone expected the cases to go up the way that they have," said Czaporowski.

‘the Westfield virtual school’ is open for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Czaporowski said about 75 students have signed up so far and he expects an increase with the latest announcement by DESE.

"Will we start to see an increase of applications for the virtual school?," said Czaporowski.

Once students sign up for the program, they are locked in until the end of 2021.

"It really has the potential to distribute students' education if they are transferring back and forth," said Czaporowski.

As for in-person students and staff, we asked Czaporowski how the district will track who is vaccinated and who is not.

"You know are we asking for vaccination cards as evidence, or copy of it?," said Czaporowski.

He suspects it’s going to be a challenge across the board for all the districts. He plans to work with the school committee to put a plan in place.

"I don’t know what our latitude is just yet to be determined how we figure that out and we how we keep record of it," said Czaporowski.

Any parents interested in signing up their kids for the virtual school program have until the end of August.