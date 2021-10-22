WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Public Schools will begin COVID-19 symptomatic testing some students beginning on Monday.
According to school officials, only students for whom consent was received will be tested and will be conducted for students who show COVID-19 symptoms during the school day. Students who are feeling ill at home should not go to school.
"Some symptoms of the virus look identical to other illnesses like the cold or flu, and this test tells us whether a symptomatic student has COVID-19 or not," said Westfield Public Schools Supt. Stefan Czaporowski in a statement.
Rapid tests will be provided with results being received within 15 minutes. If symptoms are minimal and the test is negative, the student can remain in school.
Those interested in participating must have a parent of guardian sign a consent form.
Czaporowski added that a COVID-19 'Test and Stay' program will be added in the next several weeks as well.
