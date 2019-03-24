WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - According to the American Diabetes Association, millions of people around the world have diabetes, with the majority having Type Two, but an important minority have Type One, which can be more difficult to control and live with.
Could you imagine having to crunch numbers every time you put something in your mouth?
"Every twenty carbs of food I eat," Westfield resident Allyson tells us. "I have to give a unit of insulin for, so I just had a yogurt, Just a little thing of it and it was sixteen carbs so I gave a half of unit."
All of this math is followed up by an injection.
That's the reality for 13-year-old Lauren and 17-year-old Allyson, two sisters both with Type One diabetes.
"Type One," stated Lauren. "You're dependent on insulin. Your body can't produce its own."
Lauren has lived with diabetes since she was nine-months-old.
"We went to the hospital, and," stated Westfield resident Kelley Carnes. "They told us she had a blood sugar over 700 and she was a Type One diabetic. They said she would need insulin. She in the hospital, in the NICU, for four days on insulin to get her blood sugars back. The doctors all told us that, wow, nine-months-old is one of the youngest cases we've ever seen. She was so sick that she almost died actually."
Parents Larry and Kelley have worked over the years to help her control it, and try to live a normal life.
"Growing up," stated Lauren Carnes. "My parents always checked and they always set alarms for every three hours, so, at midnight and 3:00 a.m., they would check me. When I started doing it, I started gaining responsibility for it. I liked doing it before, but it was so tiring after a while that it's just hard to keep up with."
"There's no sleepovers to a friend's house," Kelley tells us. "She doesn't have a typical life. It is a very difficult thing."
This past August, Allyson was taken to the hospital after showing signs of diabetes and was told she too had Type One.
"It's another step in your life," says Allyson. "It's another thing you have to take care of. If you want to do something, you have to make sure you're okay blood sugar-wise first, [and] that you've done your insulin."
Trying to regulate and pay for one person's diabetes treatment is difficult enough,
Now, the family is tasked with double duty.
"The insurance is looking to change all your co-pays, [and] increase everything," said Larry Carnes. "We have about twenty prescriptions we're filling on a monthly basis. The pump and remote alone are $9,000, not to mention the things Ally has, which are another $500, I would say. We've spent over $5,000 in the last six months on just co-pays."
Allyson tells Western Mass News it can be difficult helping people understand everything her and Lauren go through with the disease.
"They don't know," says Allyson. "They don't understand about it. You can't know it until you've lived it or lived with it."
This May, the community is holding a fundraiser to help the Carnes family with their medical costs.
If you would like to make a charitable donation to the Carnes family, you can click or tap here for more information.
