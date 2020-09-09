Westfield State sign 090920

(Western Mass News file photo)

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield State University is allowing students to opt-out of sharing their standardized test scores during the admissions process.

The university told Western Mass News the policy goes into effect for fall 2020 applicants and applies to all academic majors, including nursing.

“We believe Westfield State’s new test-optional policy for this fall and beyond is in the best interest of students who endured so many disruptions during their junior and senior years of high school...Through this action, we’re eliminating what could be a roadblock for some students who want to attend Westfield State University," said Daniel Forster, Westfield State’s vice president for enrollment management.

This comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of many SAT and ACT exams in the spring.

