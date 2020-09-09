WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield State University is allowing students to opt-out of sharing their standardized test scores during the admissions process.
The university told Western Mass News the policy goes into effect for fall 2020 applicants and applies to all academic majors, including nursing.
“We believe Westfield State’s new test-optional policy for this fall and beyond is in the best interest of students who endured so many disruptions during their junior and senior years of high school...Through this action, we’re eliminating what could be a roadblock for some students who want to attend Westfield State University," said Daniel Forster, Westfield State’s vice president for enrollment management.
This comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of many SAT and ACT exams in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.