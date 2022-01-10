WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Westfield State University students will be starting their spring semester remotely.
In a letter sent out to the campus community last Friday, the university announced that classes for the first four days of the semester, which runs from January 18th through the 21st, will be offered remotely.
In-person classes will then pick up as scheduled on Monday, January 24th.
Western Mass News caught up with two members of the university's hockey team to get their reactions.
"I personally like the remote system a lot more. I feel like I can get my work done without having to worry about classes going in-and-out, especially with the hockey schedule,” Chuck Costello and Jason Diamond said. “As far as hockey goes, it's definitely better that everyone's coming back and testing for our team because we had a struggle last season with no games played.”
Residence halls will be open to students this Sunday, and students must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to their return.
