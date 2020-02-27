WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after nearly $2 million in funds were stolen from a local university.
Westfield State University President Dr. Ramon Torrecilha said in a statement that the university became the victim of a "cyber theft" on or around February 14, 2020.
"The isolated incident involved a $1.75 million payment that was intended for a state agency," Torrecilha explained.
The university said that immediate steps were taken to ensure that the integrity of university and state financial systems.
Student accounts and faculty, staff, and student data was not impacted.
Several agencies - including Westfield State, the office of State Treasurer and Receiver General Deb Goldberg, and the office of state Comptroller William McNamara - are working with state and local law enforcement, as well as bank officials.
The incident, Torrecilha said, remains under investigation.
