WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield State Univeristy said they are looking in to some disturbing social media matters.
The university said they cannot elaborate on the situation, as they are prohibited from discussing individual student matters due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
They said they were made aware of the issues and the school's Office of Human Resources, Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity are assessing and addressing them.
