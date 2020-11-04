WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield State University released, on Wednesday, officials have activated a temporary Curtailment Plan due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases that were part of asymptomatic testing this past week.
This plan, which starts on Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. for residential students, includes the immediate cessation of on-ground activities and then creates a shelter-in-place for these students. Then on Nov. 9, the university will be shifting to full remote learning.
These three temporary measures will be in effect until Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m.
Officials report there has been a total of 23 positive COVID-19 cases that resulted in 621 asymptomatic tests administered by the university this past Monday.
Yesterday members of the Emergency Response team and university leaders met and discussed these measures that will be going into effect starting tomorrow. This action was shared with the director of the city of Westfield's Department of Health, who was supportive.
Westfield State University Interim President Roy H. Saigo released a statement to Western Mass News on the latest decision, saying:
“This approach is prudent to ensure the health and safety of our full community by proactively lessening the risk of further spread of the COVID-19 virus."
Visitors and personnel not deemed critical for COVID-19 business operations aren't permitted on campus during this temporary Curtailment period.
For more information, you can click here.
