WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield State University is moving classes online for the rest of the semester and working towards a controlled move-out.
The university said Monday that the move comes amid lessening capacity for isolation and quarantine cases and an increased need for staffing and resources to manage COVID-19 specific and other campus operations.
“Even though enlisting our months-long contingency planning was always a possibility, this was a difficult decision that impacts our full campus community...But, we are at a critical juncture as the health and safety of our campus community is our top priority," said Westfield State University Interim President Dr. Roy Saigo in a statement.
The controlled move-out of the campus will run from November 17 through November 22, with university housing being closed to the general student population from November 23 until the start of the spring semester on January 19.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
