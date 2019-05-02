WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- No longer is food going to waste at Westfield State University.
A new partnership is now placing the food not eaten by students on the tables of those in need throughout Hampden County.
“We've got bagels that are from Tandem Bakery, unsold, wrapped individually and freeze them right off. [No health concerns?] No health concerns. "We've also got some roast beef, summer squash, sweet potatoes...it's a whole meal. That's how we're trying to do it - a full meal with meat, vegetables, something starchy," said Westfield State dining services executive chef Mary Reilly.
Uneaten food at Westfield State's dining hall no longer goes into the trash can. Western Mass News was there on Thursday when a box and a few trays of leftovers from the past week were loaded into a car, bound for families in need.
Reilly explained just how much food she and her staff work with on a regular basis.
“In our dining commons, we'll serve between 3,000 and 4,000 meals a day, but across campus, we're closer to 6,000 or a little more," Reilly noted.
That also means they have extra.
"When we have a little left over and there's not a logical place to serve it, it's really exciting to share what we're doing. Past weeks, we've had lasagnas, roasted chickens, mashed potatoes," Reilly explained.
Extra, unused food is now being distributed to people who struggle to put a meal on the table.
The idea all got started Falk said that this program is making a difference and deliveries like Thursday's go to people in the greater Springfield area.
"Hampden County is a very high food insecure county. All three counties are representative of the national average, 1-in-8 people are food insecure," Falk noted.
However, since this particular program is in Westfield, Falk said they're hoping more outlets to feed the hungry in the city will develop.
"We're hoping, over a period of time, we've already set out on this path, to find more agencies actually in Westfield, so we keep the food local," Falk said.
