SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of students can now officially call themselves Westfield State alumni.
This is the university's 180th commencement ceremony and about 1,300 students officially turned their tassels.
Thousands packed the Mass Mutual Center on Saturday evening to watch their loved ones graduate.
The majority of students graduating today are doing so with a Bachelor of Science, with the second being a Bachelor of Arts.
The commencement speaker for today's ceremony is Jennifer Lafleur, a graduate of Westfield State, who is now an award-winning actress.
She has appeared in a number of movies and shows, such as Chicago Fire, Big Little Lies, and more.
She tells Western Mass News what it meant for her to be today's commencement speaker.
"It's really exciting, I mean just walking in and seeing a lot of my same professors, who are all roping up and who I remember and who remembers me, it feels like a great homecoming. It's very exciting," Lafleur tells us.
Today's ceremony also took a moment to honor one of their classmates who couldn't physically be there, and that is Achim Bailey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.