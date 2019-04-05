WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield State University will honor a fallen Maine state trooper and school alum on-campus this weekend.
The university said that a moment of silence will be held for Maine State Police Det. Benjamin Campbell at three home athletic events on Saturday.
Those events include:
- 12 p.m. - Men's baseball vs. Framingham State (game 1 of a doubleheader)
- 12 p.m. - Women's softball vs. Framingham State (game 1 of a doubleheader)
- 7 p.m. - Women's Lacrosse vs. Salem State
University officials said that that moment of silence will occur just before the national anthem.
Campbell, an Easthampton native and Westfield state grad, was killed in the line of duty in an accident along I-95 near Bangor, ME when a tire that flew off a truck hit him.
The incident remains under investigation by Maine authorities.
