WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local university will be requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the next academic year.
Westfield State University said Monday that undergraduate and graduate students who attend in-person classes, conduct research on campus, live in residence halls, and take part in campus activities will need to be fully vaccinated before coming back for the fall 2021 semester in September.
“The mandate for on-campus students will assist Westfield State to ensure the health and safety of our full campus community while mitigating the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and in our greater community,” said Dr. Roy Saigo, interim president of Westfield State University.
In addition, all faculty and staff are being expected to be fully vaccinated before they also return for the fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.