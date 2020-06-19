WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Westfield State University announced its reopening plan for the fall.
President Ramon S. Torrecilha wrote an email to students, faculty, and staff that the upcoming semester will include a blend of on-ground and online academic instruction as the university welcomes back commuters and residential students, according to a university statement.
The first day of class will be Sept. 2.
“We anticipate a portion of classes to be delivered in a hybrid fashion, involving both on-ground and online components, while a substantial number of classes will be delivered exclusively online. On-ground classwork will be implemented with proper social distancing and other health and safety precautions,” Torrecilha said, according to the statement.
There is a plan to de-densify residential halls to limit the use of shared facilities and common areas, according to the statement, and more specific information on academic schedules and housing will be shared with students in the coming weeks.
Work is underway to modify campus environments -- including academic buildings, dining spaces, and residence halls -- to support social distancing and uphold health protocols, according to the statement.
The university will designate areas for isolation and quarantining of students who exhibit signs of, or have had, direct exposure to COVID-19 if needed, according to the statement.
Cloth masks will be required to be worn by all individuals without prohibitive health conditions, and six-feet of social distancing, when possible, will be enforced, according to the statement.
Signs across campus will be displayed on hygiene and social distancing protocols, according to the statement. Enhanced cleaning protocols and frequency will be implemented this summer and continued throughout the fall semester, high-traffic areas and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Torrecilha credited the ongoing work to the Westfield State Safe Opening Task Force, Emergency Response Team and divisional working groups, which have been instrumental in contingency planning leading up to the announcement, according to the statement.
Administration came to their decision on the fall semester with careful consideration of the following:
- An ability to provide an environment with proper health and safety precautions
- A favorable downward trend of the data related to COVID-19 in Massachusetts
- A commitment to provide a high quality, engaging student experience
- A capacity to be flexible given the uncertainties related to the pandemic
- A commitment to ensure continuity
“We continue to appreciate the patience and understanding of students and families as we ensure thoughtful and careful measures to welcome our students back to campus in September. Every decision will be carefully considered and will reflect the University’s top priority -- the health and well-being of the Westfield State community,” Torrecilha said, according to the statement.
Frequently asked questions, resources and timely updates will be posted to the Safe Fall 2020 Opening webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.