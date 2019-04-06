WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the tragic death of Maine State Trooper Benjamin Campbell, Westfield State University is continuing to honor their fallen alum, including Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago.
The thin, blue line runs deep at Westfield State University.
Dozens of criminal justice alumni, friends, and family all gathered at the university's Criminal Justice Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday to honor the late Sean Gannon of the Yarmouth Police Department, who died in the line of duty on April 12, 2018.
"It was time for us to honor him for," Associate Professor Alice Elizabeth-Perry tells us. "The work he did every day for the residents of Cape Cod."
Officer Gannon's parents were present to accept his induction to the Westfield State University Criminal Justice Hall of Fame.
Those in attendance also honored Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell, who died Wednesday morning.
The university remembers him as an outstanding athlete, student, and trooper.
"We are grief stricken for," continued Elizabeth-Perry. "Not only the loss of Ben Campbell, but for his family, his 6-month-old son, and, again, this Hall of Fame is to honor those who serve us every day in the criminal justice field."
Also on campus Saturday, the Westfield Baseball team took to the diamond during a home game to once again honor and remember their fallen brother.
Campbell was a first baseman for the university and part of two teams that advanced to the NCAA tournament.
He also holds a school record for hits in a season.
Western Mass News spoke to Assistant Coach Fred Perry, who says Trooper Campbell's legacy will continue at the university and, especially, with the team.
"A lot of them are," stated Perry. "Going to follow in those footsteps and it's just what I've told them all is to just embrace the moment while you're here, because there are no guarantees for any of us tomorrow, and they need to follow through on that."
