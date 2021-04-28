WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield State University Board of Trustees announced the school's new president.
The board has selected higher education and public policy leader Dr. Linda Thompson to serve as the university’s 21st president.
Pending approval from the Mass. Board of Higher Education, Thompson is slated to begin her presidency this summer.
She will replace interim president Dr. Roy Saigo, who led Westfield State through the 2020–2021 school year.
