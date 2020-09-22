WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, and COVID-19 is changing the election landscape in 2020, but a group of young students in western Mass is helping increase voter turnout within the community.
Despite minimal face-to-face interaction, on-campus coalitions of student groups are raising awareness through social media and virtual events in an online effort to register thousands of students to vote.
“We know young people have not been turning out to vote as much as other generations so we're working to change that,” said John Collins, MASSPIRG intern at Westfield State University.
Collins is a senior at Westfield State and an intern for MASSPIRG, a statewide student organization launching a campaign called the new voters project encouraging students to vote this November.
“We are trying to get our friends who may not be in school trying to get them registered,” he said.
Collins said the non-partisan group's goal is to register 400 voter eligible students and to get 2,000 people to pledge to vote in the Westfield, Holyoke and Springfield areas.
“Our focus really is on students and trying to get them to come out,” he said.
The pandemic has forced them to get creative. The group held a virtual event Tuesday morning through Zoom for National Voter Registration Day.
“That they know when the deadlines are and why it's important to vote,” he said.
They're informing their peers on the facts like that students can submit absentee ballots if they are registered in their home state but are attending school out of state
Students with a residence, no matter if it's permanent or temporary, in the state they attend college can also change their registration to that state to vote in-person.
“If you want to make real social change, you need to make sure your voice is heard,” he said.
A pretty incredible goal for a student organization, and college voters should keep in mind they cannot be registered in two states at the same time.
MASSPIRG is looking for volunteers as well, click here for that information.
