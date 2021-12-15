WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A student confessed to police about social media posts targeting Westfield High School.
The student responsible will be facing school sanctions and possible charges.
“I texted my mom and I just said, ‘I'm not comfortable being at school,’” said Westfield High School senior Sydney Goyette.
Students at Westfield High School told Western Mass News that they were unnerved by an Instagram account discovered Wednesday morning which appeared to be threatening in nature, especially since students received word during a “Sandy Hook Promise” presentation one day after the nine year anniversary of the elementary school shooting in Connecticut.
“I think it definitely initiated more fear into us because it happened during the Sandy Hook presentation,” Westfield High School senior Samantha Stackpole told Western Mass News.
The private Instagram account posted a bio that read “The Westfield High School is so (blank) it needs to become to an end sooner than later.”
The two seniors we spoke to said that most of the student body got up and left during the presentation for their own safety.
The account led to immediate investigations by the Westfield Police Department and Facebook which owns Instagram.
Then, Wednesday afternoon, the Instagram account changed its status from private to public, posting apologies that read, “it was just a joke” and “the last thing I want to do is hurt a human being.”
Police told Western Mass News that a student confessed a short time later.
The whole situation unfolded in a matter of hours. Here is a breakdown:
9:30 a.m. - Westfield High School students discovered the Instagram account, left the Sandy Hook presentation
10:00 a.m. - Western Mass News obtained an email from Principal Jendrysik announcing the investigation
10:30 a.m. - Westfield Police Department posted to Facebook announcing their own investigation
11:00 a.m. - A student showed Western Mass News the private Instagram account, confirmed by school officials and police
2:00 p.m. - The Instagram account goes public, posted three apologies
3:20 p.m. - Westfield Police Captain Scott Dickinson confirmed that the student confessed and is facing school sanctions and possible police charges
That student is now facing school sanctions and possible charges. While police told Western Mass News that there was never any credible threat, some students are still on edge.
“I know I’m not going to be in school for the rest of the week,” Stackpole said.
This still remains as an ongoing investigation. Police also confirmed that the student is a juvenile, so they will not be releasing the person's identity.
