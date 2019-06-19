RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several students in Westfield received a special honor on Wednesday for their renovation work at the Mass. State Police barracks in Russell.
A ceremony took place this morning at Westfield Technical Academy with State Police and their teacher.
Western Mass News was there as State Police gave award certificates to the six students, thanking them for their work over nine days at the barracks - from fixing up the sign out front that was knocked down from heavy winds, to putting down brand new flooring in the lunch room, and even the gym.
State Police said the students made some significant and substantial improvments.
Westfield Technical Academy junior Benjamin Goyette said he was glad to help and looking forward to his future.
"One day, I'd like to be in commercial construction 'cuz I want to build big projects like that...be really cool for me to do that," Goyette noted.
The project at the barracks was a first for these students. Up next will be installing new lockers - all skill work that helps boost their future careers.
