WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education voted 9-1 to allow Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to implement a mask mandate for schools. On Wednesday, Riley announced masks will be required in all public schools for the month of September.
All students ages five and up, and all staff, will be required to wear a face covering. Riley said the mandate will last until October 1 to allow schools to have more time to increase their vaccination rates.
As part of his policy, vaccinated students and staff can remove the masks on October 1 if at least 80 percent of their school is vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks after that date.
"…To create incentives for school communities to get all their eligible students and staff vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Mass. Education Secretary James Peyser.
Most school districts in western Massachusetts mandated masks for students including Westfield. Supt. Stefan Czaporowski was originally upset with the state that they left the decision of masks up to local school districts and he was pleased to hear they changed their mind.
"Right now, we need to focus on educating our students. We need to worry about their social and emotional learning and health and the mask part was just another burden for school districts that we had to address,” Czaporowski explained.
However, Czaporowksi is concerned that the 80 percent vaccination rate is a little unrealistic for his district.
“For our students 12 to 18, we're about at 40 percent vaccination rate, so to double that between now and October, I do think is a tall order, but if we want to go mask-free, that's how we get there, so at least there is a goal or target to get to,” Czaporowski said.
Now, there were only three local districts that had voted to make masks optional for schools: Southwick, Agawam, and East Longmeadow.
We caught up with an Agawam parent, who has a child heading into kindergarten this year. She said she would've had her son wear a mask in class with or without a mandate.
"I want him to wear a mask, regardless of if they made a mandate or not. I'd prefer him to wear it,” said Tiffany Tochilnikov.
Western Mass News reached out to the superintendents of all three districts that voted to make masks optional to get their reaction to the mandate. They did not return our calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.