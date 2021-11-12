WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield woman is now the owner of a brand new 2022 Hyundai Tucson thanks to the Hyundai Salute to Heroes campaign.
Students lined up outside Westfield High School to congratulate Kristen Biancuzzo.
“We are so honored as the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers to be here today to recognize our hero, Kristen,” said Gary Rome with Gary Rome Hyundai.
Out of 500 entries, Biancuzzo was the winner of the Hyundai Salute to Heroes Campaign put on by the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers to thank a local hero making a difference in the community.
“It just shows that there is so many great people in the community doing so many wonderful things and it really says how amazing Kristen and everything she’s done for the community has been and how much she stands out,” said Carla Cosenzi, co-owner of TommyCar Auto Group and Country Hyundai.
Born and raised in Westfield, Biancuzzo has been teaching for more than 20 years at the very school she attended.
“I try to be a role model and to help them transition from high school,” Biancuzzo explained.
She was nominated by a co-worker who shared how big of an impact she’s had on so many people.
“Schools are really the foundation of the community. They’re the backbone of the community and she is the backbone to our school,” said Jennafer Gauthier.
Rome added, “She’s been a rock. Her students love her and she’s been through a lot.”
After the recent death of her husband, the all-expenses-paid car comes at the perfect time. Biancuzzo’s old vehicle had some issues and more than 200,000 miles.
“It’s fantastic. She gets a brand-new vehicle, turning in her vehicle that has over 200,000 miles. It couldn’t go to a better person,” said Brian House with Balise Hyundai.
Biancuzzo told Western Mass News that she loves her job and wouldn’t trade it for the world.
“My job is to be here, to show them that you can keep going even if you don’t want to,” Biancuzzo added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.