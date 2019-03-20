WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield teenager is taking her singing talents to one of the biggest stages on TV: American Idol.
Madison Curbelo, 17, said that performing runs through her blood.
"I would definitely say that singing is my calling. I think that I want to pursue a real career in it, but I also like to act with the drama club and dance, plus I play the guitar," Curbelo said.
The Westfield High School junior even writes her own songs and last year, Curbelo decided to send in a video of her singing to the producers of ABC's hit show, American Idol.
"I thought this is probably not going to turn into anything, so I just sent it for fun and she contacted me back and was basically like, do you want to try out for American Idol and I obviously couldn’t turn it down," Curbelo explained.
From an open call in Buffalo, NY to performing for the show's executive producers in Atlanta, Curbelo earned the opportunity to audition for the celebrity judges in New York City.
"Lionel Richie was like a papa bear. When I walked in, I knew he had faith in me and it was weird because I hadn’t even opened my mouth to sing at all. Just the way he was talking to me was really supportive. I think I had the best connection with him. Luke Bryan said I was really easy to listen to and I had a storyteller voice, which was really nice because I write my own music and it’s kind of like validation for that. Katy Perry told me that I was a star in the making," Curbelo noted.
At the end of her audition, Curbelo heard those four words that every contestant hopes to hear: you're going to Hollywood.
"I wanted to cry. Just all of the long process that I went through and I had been wanting to do this since I was a little girl. When they said yes and I was going to Hollywood, it felt like child me was freaking out. It was a dream come true," Curbelo said.
Curbelo unfortunately can’t say anything about how Hollywood week went, but look out for it starting this Sunday.
She told Western Mass News that she has one piece of advice for other young performers.
"It was definitely something I thought would never happen, but I took the chance and I’m so happy that it worked out. Take chances, live your dreams, you never know what could happen," Curbelo added.
You can catch American Idol Sundays at 8 p.m. only on ABC40.
