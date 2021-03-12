WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local high school student is adding published author to her list of accomplishments.
Grace Kuhn, 17, used her time in quarantine last spring to turn a hobby into something more.
“It’s pretty crazy. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet, like I still don’t really believe it. It’s just been so wild,” Kuhn said.
Kuhn, a junior at Westfield High School, found herself with a lot of extra time on her hands when the pandemic hit, which gave her the opportunity to bring back an old hobby.
“In March, I started going through old documents one day and I was like ‘Oh, this is cool. Maybe, I’ll look through it again’ so I started writing and I finished the first chapter and that’s kind of when the pandemic really hit and everything shut down….and so I had nothing but time on my hands and I was like ‘Oh, maybe we can just see where this goes’ and I never actually thought it was going to be finished or published, so it’s kind of crazy,” Kuhn explained.
It took Grace only three-and-a-half months to write her mystery novel called “Knox Hollow.” The book is set in a fictional Massachusetts town where the main character is new to the area
“…And then there’s a murder. One of her neighbors is found in her back patio and so she doesn’t really know what happened the night before and so her and her friends try to piece together the murder to figure out what happened,” Kuhn added.
Kuhn told Western Mass News that she is already working on a second novel and the support from her family, friends, and classmates has been overwhelming.
“It’s been so crazy and I just appreciate the support from everyone who’s helped me along the way and has read the book. It means so much to me,” Kuhn noted.
The book even got the stamp of approval from her brother, Griffin.
“I loved it….She is the best sister in the world and yeah, no one else can do what she did at 16,” said Griffin Kuhn.
Kuhn said her biggest takeaway as a newly published author is that “It really just taught me how important it is keeping a good mindset, keeping myself determined, and kind of working hard during the pandemic that you can find something positive in the tough times.”
If you’re interested in seeing how Kuhn’s mystery novel ends, you can purchase her book by clicking here.
