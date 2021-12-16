WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield’s indoor mask mandate will go back into effect on Monday after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community that is higher than this time last year. It’s a worrying trend city leaders hope to reverse.
Starting Monday, masks will be mandatory once again in all public places in the city of Westfield regardless of vaccination status. The city joins Easthampton, Northampton, Greenfield, Hadley, and Amherst, which all currently have mask mandates in place.
Business owners Western Mass News spoke to in Westfield are supportive, considering COVID-19 cases remain on the rise.
“I actually do support it. I think everyone needs to be conscious about our health. Putting a mask on is such a simple task. It can save a life,” said Donna Shibley, owner of Pilgrim Candle.
Shibley told us many of her customers already come in wearing masks. It’s the same with Blue Umbrella Books owner Russell Atwood.
“I was happy to comply with it when it was in order before. I will comply with it again. I have noticed people voluntarily coming in with masks,” Atwood noted.
Westfield Public Health Director Joe Rouse told Western Mass News the board of health voted to reinstate the policy Wednesday night because the confirmed cases are now higher than they were nearly a year ago. At the beginning of 2021, after the new year, there were 170 cases of COVID-19 in Westfield, compared to 194 cases reported the week of December prior to the holidays, Rouse said.
Also, the town’s 14-day positivity rate stands at nine percent.
However, how effective are masks in protecting against COVID-19? We took those questions to Cooley Dickinson’s Chief Medical Officer Estevan Garcia.
“By wearing a mask, you would help to protect yourself and others around you, more specifically others around you from spreading the virus as well as others, the flu, the common cold,” Garcia said.
Garcia, a proponent of masks, added that even those who are vaccinated can transmit the virus without even knowing it as they may have mild symptoms.
“You can have a very mild cases, especially if not boosted and not feel ill and you can infect some that is high risk,” Garcia noted.
State and local leaders are calling on the governor to reinstate the mask mandate. How can one best protect themselves? Garcia told us it comes down to masking and getting vaccinated.
“The best thing you can do for yourself and those around you is to not only get vaccinated, but get the booster,” Garcia said.
Northampton will revisit its mask mandate at its board of health meeting on Thursday. The communities are once again revisiting the issue after Gov. Charlie Baker decided not to institute a statewide mask mandate this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.