WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned that next week, the Experimental Aircraft Association will be coming to Westfield and bringing along a vintage World War II-era B-17 - just like the one that crashed this week.
Event organizers said they understand why many may feel nervous, but think it's important for everyone to know more about the plane.
It's being called the fall tour for the B-17 Aluminum Overcast. It's the same type of plane that crashed on Wednesday.
The plane itself is currently in Hyannis, but only open for ground tours out of respect for the Collings Foundation, but next week, it will be in Westfield and open for rides.
Earlier today, we spoke with Dick Knapinski and he told Western Mass News that the important thing to remember is that the cause of Wednesday's crash is still under investigation.
Knapinski said that as an aviator, he's very interested in learning what went wrong on that flight, but he also wants the public to know that there are very strict standards that they must meet every inspection before flying any passengers on-board.
"Certainly, we've had a tragedy with the aircraft, but the big thing is let's find out what happened there. It is so rare to have something like that happen with that aircraft and we are very enthusiastic about bringing the airplane to Westfield to talk about the aircraft, the history of it, and what it means for our history in America," Knapinski explained.
While the cause of Wednesday's crash could take months to determine, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy, who is overseeing the investigation at Bradley, said there have been 21 incidents involving a B-17 before this one.
