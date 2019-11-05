WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A state senator and police captain in the city of Westfield looking to take the office of mayor.
You may remember last week, Western Mass News reported how the current mayor, Brian Sullivan, announced he’s leaving the office early to work with the Baker administration.
This Friday, Sullivan begins his new role as director of the Green Communities Division of the state’s Department of Energy Resources.
The two candidates for mayor today, State Senator Don Humason and Police Captain Michael McCabe, were very close in the September primary.
Humason came in first, but McCabe was a very close second - behind just 104 votes.
The two told Western Mass News they hope to bring their skills to the office.
“It’s s tremendous opportunity to come home from Boston and to be with the people of my hometown. I was born and raised right here in Westfield, lived here my entire life, went to school here and raised my family here this is where I want to be," Senator Humason explained.
“If you want executive leadership and people that can make decisions and take facts and collect facts from different people, then I’m your guy," McCabe said.
Based on the results, one of them will be sworn in on January 6, but until then, City Council President Ralph Figy is taking over as mayor.
The polls close at 7 p.m. in Westfield.
