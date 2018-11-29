SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian over the summer.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 38-year-old Erin O'Connor of Westfield is facing several charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, operating a motor vehicle while sending/reading an electronic message and a crosswalk violation.
The charges stem from the death of Michihiro Yoshida, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on College Street in South Hadley on August 29.
Carey noted local and state investigators allege that O'Connor "failed to slow or stop her vehicle as Yoshida crossed College Street in a crosswalk" and that she allegedly was "using her cellphone at the time of the crash."
O'Connor was released on her personal recognizance following her arraignment Monday. She is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 18, 2019.
