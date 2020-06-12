WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield woman is missing and police are asking for your help in locating her.
This is Courtney Scahill. She is 37-years-old and weighs 120 lbs. Police note as well that she is 5'6" and has brown hair.
"...Which is usually in a short ponytail," the Westfield Police Department says.
Courtney has brown eyes and wears glasses.
Police report she has not been heard from in over 1 week.
"Courtney’s family is very worried about her well-being," police said on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
If you've seen Courtney or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411. You can also call your local police department.
