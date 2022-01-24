WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local bakery owner has won a pretty sweet prize on a Massachusetts scratch ticket.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Christine Gustafson of Westfield recently won $4 million on a "100X The Cash" instant ticket game.
Gustafson chose the cash option for her winnings and took a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes.
According to the Lottery, she's planning on using some of her winnings to purchase a summer home.
The store that sold the winning ticket, JJ's Variety on Montgomery Street in Westfield, will receive a $40,000 bonus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.