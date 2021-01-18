CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman assigned to Westover Air Reserve Base has died, according to military officials.
Master Sgt. Scott W. Blais, 47, from East Longmeadow passed away on January 17th due to natural cases.
According to Col. Craig C. Peters, the 439th Airlift Wing commander, Blais was at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on a 'regularly scheduled training mission' when he died.
"Scott was an invaluable member of the Patriot Wing for more than 16 years and his sudden loss is heartfelt across the wing as he and his family remain in our thoughts and prayers," Col. Peters says.
Blais who has been with Westover ARB since August 2004, was assigned to the 337th Airlift Squadron as a flight engineer.
We're told he was married and had two children ...
“All efforts are now focused on providing critical support to Scott’s family as they go through this difficult time," Col. Peters told us, adding, "I’m extremely proud of our leadership and support teams who immediately sprang into action to not only support Scott’s family, but to also assist fellow Airmen and friends.”
